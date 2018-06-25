Once again this year the Windsor Bicycling Committee is offering secured parking at Charles Clark Square — just minutes from the riverfront — for free.

Starting at 7:30pm, you can bring your bike to Charles Clark Square and lock it up safely in a valet bike parking corral. Volunteers from the committee will be on hand all evening, watching the bikes and ensuring their safety.

Cyclists are asked to bring locks for their bikes. Each rider will receive a ticket to hold onto during the evening; you will need the ticket to pick up your bike at the end of the night. The valet service will be available until 11pm.

Organizers remind you to wear your helmet and light-coloured clothing, and don’t forget to put lights on your bikes for the ride home after the fireworks.