Thursday June 28th, 2018

Posted at 2:11pm

Leamington
A Leamington man is facing an attempted murder charge after an incident in the town on June 22nd.

OPP say on that day they were called to a Wigle Street address to find a female victim having suffered serious injuries.

Robert Chad Hearns, age 44 of Leamington was arrested shortly after the incident and remains in custody charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and breach of probation.

A 36-year-old Leamington woman remains in hospital being treated for life threatening injuries.

 

