Date
Friday March 23rd, 2018
Time
9:30am
Join us at this free event where families with children from birth to age 6 can get information about eating, teeth, behaviour, talking, hearing, vision, and more!
Interpreters and supervised children’s activities will be available. For more information call 211.
Location
Windsor Public Library - Central Branch
850 Ouellette
Windsor, Ontario
