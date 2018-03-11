Date
Sunday March 11th, 2018
Time
2:00pm
Walkerville Brewery’s St. “Practice” Day is a fun preparation celebration!
Enjoy live music by Tartan Army, festive bites by Black Magic Culinary Creations and of course, craft beer by Walkerville Brewery! Festive/Green attire is encouraged!
Admission by donation to benefit the Plentiful Harvest.
Get “practicing” with us Sunday, March 11th from 2-6pm!
Location
Walkerville Brewery
525 Argyle Road
Windsor, Ontario
