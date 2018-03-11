ClearNow
-4 °C
25 °F
ClearSun
2 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersMon
3 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersTue
1 °C
34 °F
Send Us A News Tip

WHEN

Date
Sunday March 11th, 2018
Time
2:00pm

WHAT

Walkerville Brewery’s St. “Practice” Day is a fun preparation celebration!

Enjoy live music by Tartan Army, festive bites by Black Magic Culinary Creations and of course, craft beer by Walkerville Brewery! Festive/Green attire is encouraged!

Admission by donation to benefit the Plentiful Harvest.

Get “practicing” with us Sunday, March 11th from 2-6pm!

WHERE

Location
Walkerville Brewery
525 Argyle Road
Windsor, Ontario

Do You Like This Event?