WHEN

Date
Wednesday March 21st, 2018
Time
7:30am

WHAT

Hosted & sponsored by Other Place Catering!

Get noticed, get leads! Enjoy a full breakfast, followed by 90 seconds to pitch your organization to a captive audience!

Need more exposure? Bring your pamphlets, brochures and collateral to share.

MUST pre-register: Limited space available, so reserve today!

WHERE

Location
The Other Place Catering and Reception Centre
1395 Walker Road
Windsor, Ontario

