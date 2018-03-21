Date
Wednesday March 21st, 2018
Time
7:30am
Hosted & sponsored by Other Place Catering!
Get noticed, get leads! Enjoy a full breakfast, followed by 90 seconds to pitch your organization to a captive audience!
Need more exposure? Bring your pamphlets, brochures and collateral to share.
MUST pre-register: Limited space available, so reserve today!
Location
The Other Place Catering and Reception Centre
1395 Walker Road
Windsor, Ontario
