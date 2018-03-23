UWill Discover 2018 Undergraduate Conference is an excellent opportunity for ALL University of Windsor undergraduate students (yes, all Faculties, disciplines, and programs) to highlight and showcase their discoveries and original work in their field of study, PLUS it is an opportunity to connect with business and community organizations. Discovery can take many forms and varies from field to field – research, business pitches, prototypes, film production, music and drama performance, compositions, educational tools, scholarship, etc. are all types of discovery.

UWill Discover 2018 will be held on March 22-23, 2018 at the University of Windsor, and will bring together students, faculty, and staff across all university faculties and programs, along with regional business and community partners.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top presentations!

University of Windsor students in any undergraduate discipline are eligible to participate in the UWill Discover conference.

Unsure about what to submit and present, or don’t believe that you have anything suitable for UWill Discover? Think again! Consider presenting an class project, independent project, thesis, case study, etc. It may not take much additional work to submit and present discovery in your field. Also, keep in mind that discovery does not have to be ground-breaking or change the world. It may be something as simple as providing insight into a particular case or contributing to a broader understanding.

Digital submission of work is NOW OPEN!

Deadline for submission is Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

Submit your abstract, original work, or artist statement using the following link:

http://scholar.uwindsor.ca/uwilldiscover/2018/