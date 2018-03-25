Ushers Club of Visitation Parish

Annual HAM BINGO

Visitation Parish Hall

5407 Comber Sideroad, Comber

Sunday Mar. 25, 2018

7pm – 10pm

$4 Entry fee

10 Regular rounds & 3 Special rounds

Additional Regular cards are $2 each or 3 for $5

Special round cards are only $1 each

For more info please contact: Pauline Cook (519) 975-2484