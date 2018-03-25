Partly CloudyNow
WHEN

Date
Sunday March 25th, 2018
Time
7:00pm

WHAT

Ushers Club of Visitation Parish
Annual HAM BINGO
Visitation Parish Hall
5407 Comber Sideroad, Comber
Sunday Mar. 25, 2018
7pm – 10pm
$4 Entry fee
10 Regular rounds & 3 Special rounds
Additional Regular cards are $2 each or 3 for $5
Special round cards are only $1 each
For more info please contact: Pauline Cook (519) 975-2484

WHERE

Location
Visitation Parish Hall
5407 Comber Sideroad
Comber, Ontario

