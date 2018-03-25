Date
Sunday March 25th, 2018
Time
7:00pm
Ushers Club of Visitation Parish
Annual HAM BINGO
Visitation Parish Hall
5407 Comber Sideroad, Comber
$4 Entry fee
10 Regular rounds & 3 Special rounds
Additional Regular cards are $2 each or 3 for $5
Special round cards are only $1 each
For more info please contact: Pauline Cook (519) 975-2484
