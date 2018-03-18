Date
Sunday March 18th, 2018
Time
11:00am
Come down to Polish Club Windsor and enjoy some authentic Polish food! We’ll be hosting lunch on a monthly basis – ALL are welcome! Parties of 8+ please call to make a reservation.
Menu:
• Pierogi with crispy bacon and sour cream
Options: cheddar cheese, mushroom and cabbage, and meat
• Traditional cabbage rolls in tomato sauce
• Polish sausage with all the trimmings
• Fried potatoes, spiced to perfection
• Cutlet meal
Special Dates:
April – ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT PIEROGI
May – Mother’s Day Brunch
Cost:
$20 General Admission | $15 Seniors | $10 Children (4-12) | Children 3 and Under FREE
Proceeds from this event will help with renovation and preservation of Polish Club Windsor.
Location
Polish Club Windsor
1275 Langlois Ave
Windsor, Ontario
