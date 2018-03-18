Come down to Polish Club Windsor and enjoy some authentic Polish food! We’ll be hosting lunch on a monthly basis – ALL are welcome! Parties of 8+ please call to make a reservation.

Menu:

• Pierogi with crispy bacon and sour cream

Options: cheddar cheese, mushroom and cabbage, and meat

• Traditional cabbage rolls in tomato sauce

• Polish sausage with all the trimmings

• Fried potatoes, spiced to perfection

• Cutlet meal

Special Dates:

April – ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT PIEROGI

May – Mother’s Day Brunch

Cost:

$20 General Admission | $15 Seniors | $10 Children (4-12) | Children 3 and Under FREE

Proceeds from this event will help with renovation and preservation of Polish Club Windsor.