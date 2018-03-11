Date
Sunday March 11th, 2018
Time
See Description
Join us every Sunday from 1:00-4:00pm for FREE drop-in workshops led by local artists, presented with the support of Anne Safranyos & family. Enjoy fun and inventive activities for the whole family! Join us for a docent-led tour at 2pm. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. FREE with $10 Gallery admission.
Location
Art Gallery of Windsor
401 Riverside Drive West
Windsor, Ontario
-
Sunday
-
Sunday
-
Sunday
-
Sunday
-
Sunday
-
New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”Sunday
-
Sunday
-
Sunday
-
Sunday
-
Monday