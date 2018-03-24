Partly CloudyNow
Date
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Time
11:00am

WHAT

We invite you to hop on over to Pet Valu in Essex from 11am-2pm on Saturday, March 24 to meet some of our available animals! We’ll also have some delectable baked goods available for purchase for our human friends and a tree full of Easter Eggs for purchase for a chance to win a prize! Please stop by!

WHERE

Location
Pet Valu Essex
39 Arthur Avenue
Essex, Ontario

