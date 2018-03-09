Join us for our next Ceilidh on Friday, March 9, 2018!

A ceilidh is an informal social dance with a caller who demonstrates and then calls out the moves, making it ideally suited for beginners. Audience members are invited to join in the dances, or are welcome to come and enjoy the live music from Frank Edgely and his band.

The event is FREE. Since the Ceilidh is held during Friday night dinners at the Scottish Club, an optional $10 meal is available ($6 for kids).

Dancing starts at 6:30pm with the meal being offered from 5pm to 7:30pm.