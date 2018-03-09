Date
Friday March 9th, 2018
Time
6:30pm
Join us for our next Ceilidh on Friday, March 9, 2018!
A ceilidh is an informal social dance with a caller who demonstrates and then calls out the moves, making it ideally suited for beginners. Audience members are invited to join in the dances, or are welcome to come and enjoy the live music from Frank Edgely and his band.
The event is FREE. Since the Ceilidh is held during Friday night dinners at the Scottish Club, an optional $10 meal is available ($6 for kids).
Dancing starts at 6:30pm with the meal being offered from 5pm to 7:30pm.
Location
The Scottish Club of Windsor
1340 Tecumseh Road East
Windsor, Ontario
New Display: "Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred 'Boomer' Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars"
