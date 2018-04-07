ClearNow
WHEN

Date
Saturday April 7th, 2018
Time
11:00am

WHAT

Pretty in the City: Women’s Empowerment Brunch is in support of the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families. The Welcome Centre exists to reduce the devastating impact of homelessness and poverty by providing a safe emergency shelter and transitional supports to women experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. The proceeds from this event will be donated to the Women’s Shelter in support of their Pink Door Campaign in order to build new housing to help more women and families in Windsor.

Pretty in the City will feature a delicious brunch and inspiring female speakers from the Windsor-Essex area. There will be a silent auction table, live music, opportunities to connect with other women in the community, and much more. A cash bar, valet parking and coat check are also available.

Grab your friends and join us for a day of empowerment and inspiration! Tickets are $40 and can be purchased through Snapd Windsor.

https://windsor.snapd.com/events/view/1130958

WHERE

Location
The City Grill Event Centre
375 Ouellette Avenue
Windsor, Ontario

