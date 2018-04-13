Date
Friday April 13th, 2018
Time
See Description
Join us on April 13th and 14th for our Open house – Banquet Room.
Friday April 13th — Time: 5 – 9 pm
Saturday April 14th— Time: 12- 5 pm
Pelee Island Winery
Kingsville location
455 Seacliff Drive, Kingsville, ON
** Banquet Room located behind the warehouse. Follow signs for additional parking
The following vendors will be present for any questions etc..
Kings Landing Catering —
New Design Flowers—
Light Sound Action (Michael Chase) –
Chuck Reynolds DJ Service—
Woodbridge House B&B —
Here Comes the Bride —
L&L Entertainment —
Teves Videography—
Coffee & Cream —
Old Dutch Guys —
Sweet Memories Bakery —
The Suit Shop—
Elegant Touch Chair Cover & Linen Rental
