Join us on April 13th and 14th for our Open house – Banquet Room.

Friday April 13th — Time: 5 – 9 pm

Saturday April 14th— Time: 12- 5 pm

Pelee Island Winery

Kingsville location

455 Seacliff Drive, Kingsville, ON

** Banquet Room located behind the warehouse. Follow signs for additional parking

The following vendors will be present for any questions etc..

Kings Landing Catering —

New Design Flowers—

Light Sound Action (Michael Chase) –

Chuck Reynolds DJ Service—

Woodbridge House B&B —

Here Comes the Bride —

L&L Entertainment —

Teves Videography—

Coffee & Cream —

Old Dutch Guys —

Sweet Memories Bakery —

The Suit Shop—

Elegant Touch Chair Cover & Linen Rental