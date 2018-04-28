Extension-Korda Presents:

NOT ANOTHER HIGH SCHOOL MURDER!

SYNOPSIS

High school jock, Jason Blossom, has been murdered. It’s now up to Jughead (the dramatically damaged wanna-be novelist), Betty (the Riverdale sweetheart), Veronica (the new rich girl from New York City), and Archie (the worst character in the show) to band together to help solve the town’s murder and help make Riverdale a safe place to live again.

THE CREW

Written & Produced by Gemma Cunial

Directed by Martin Ouellette

Music Directed by Colin Zorzit

Choreographed by Hope Forman

Assistant Directed/Stage Managed by Nicole Clark

SHOW DATES WEEKEND #1

KORDAZONE THEATRE, WINDSOR (2520 Seminole St)

THURSDAY, APRIL 26 @ 8PM

FRIDAY, APRIL 27 @ 8PM

SATURDAY, APRIL 28 @ 2PM & 8PM

*April 28 matinee is Pay-What-You-Can

SHOW DATES WEEKEND #2

URBAN FIELD HOUSE, LAKESHORE (1203 Faith Dr)

THURSDAY, MAY 2 @ 8PM

FRIDAY, MAY 3 @ 8PM

SATURDAU, APRIL 5 @ 2PM & 8PM

*May 5 matinee is Pay-What-You-Can

TICKETS

Tickets can be purchased at The Orwell Public House, Big Jim’s, at the door, and online at eventbrite.ca.

$20 (All advanced tickets)

Online ticket can be purchased at:

(KORDAZONE)

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/not-another-high-school-murder-windsor-tickets-42719729862?aff=eac2

(URBAN FIELD HOUSE)

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/not-another-high-school-murder-lakeshore-tickets-42746235140?aff=es2

OR

$20 (At the door, general admission)

$15 (At the door, students and seniors)

*No advanced tickets for Pay-What-You-Can performances

SHOW SPONSORS:

The Orwell Public House

Big Jim’s

Route 42

Hodge Podge Attic