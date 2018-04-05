Date
Thursday April 5th, 2018
Time
See Description
Enjoy this yoga class designed specifically for postpartum healing and special time with you baby. Babies 6 weeks through pre-crawling welcome. Runs in 6 week sessions, one day per week. Pre-registration required.
$80+hst Non-Members
$60+hst Breathe Members
Location
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
420 Kildare #101
Windsor, Ontario
