WHEN

Date
Thursday March 22nd, 2018
Time
See Description

WHAT

Enjoy this yoga class designed specifically for postpartum healing and special time with you baby. Babies 6 weeks through pre-crawling welcome. Runs in 6 week sessions, one day per week. Pre-registration required.

$80+hst Non-Members
$60+hst Breathe Members

WHERE

Location
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
420 Kildare #101
Windsor, Ontario

