Date
Sunday March 11th, 2018
Time
12:00pm
On Saturday February 3 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, a tragic accident happened. Przemek Wachta (39 years old) was struck and killed by a train, while on his daily jog. Przemek came down to Windsor from Poland for a work contract to make a better living for his family.
He left behind his wife Monika, sons Kamil (18), Komel (14), and his youngest daughter Pola (6).
The family is asking to help raise enough money to transfer his body back to Poland.
Please join us.
Menu:
• Pierogi
• Pasta
• Salad
• Bread Rolls & Butter
Location
Polish Club Windsor
1275 Langlois Avenue
Windsor, Ontario
