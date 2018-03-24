Date
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Time
8:30am
Massey Debate Invitational is a debate competition organized by high school students for high school students. This competition allows debaters in the Windsor-Essex region to enjoy a valuable learning experience as a community and make friends with similar interests!
The Invitational will be held on Saturday, March 24th at Vincent Massey Secondary School from 8:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.
Email: [email protected]
Location
Vincent Massey Secondary School
1800 Liberty Street
Windsor, Ontario
