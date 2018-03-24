Massey Debate Invitational is a debate competition organized by high school students for high school students. This competition allows debaters in the Windsor-Essex region to enjoy a valuable learning experience as a community and make friends with similar interests!

The Invitational will be held on Saturday, March 24th at Vincent Massey Secondary School from 8:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.

Email: [email protected]