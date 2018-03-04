ClearNow
WHEN

Date
Sunday March 4th, 2018
Time
See Description

WHAT

It’s March Mac’ness in EPIC wine country! Taste your way around 10 wineries and vote for your favourite gourmet mac and wine pairing ~ a cheese-filled fun afternoon, always a fabulous time! Tickets available December 11 – they will sell quickly, get yours early!

WHERE

Location
EPIC Wine Country
Windsor, Ontario

