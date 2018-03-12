March Breaking News: Extended Hours and March Break Memberships at Adventure Bay! This just in: Adventure Bay is open extended hours through March Break and once again offering their popular week-long membership rate, so you can play again and again … all week long!

Saturday, March 10 through Sunday, March 18, 2018:

• $19 for guests under 42 inches tall

• $28 for guests 42 inches tall and over

• Guests aged 2 and under are free

• (Regular rates for one-time visits also available)

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week long, and March Break Members can visit as often as they’d like for one great price!

For details on attractions, hours, admission and more, visit www.adventurebay.ca or call 519-974-AQUA (2782).