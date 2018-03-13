ClearNow
-4 °C
25 °F
ClearSun
2 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersMon
3 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersTue
1 °C
34 °F
Send Us A News Tip

WHEN

Date
Tuesday March 13th, 2018
Time
7:00pm

WHAT

Continue the maple season with an old-fashioned sugaring off party! Help collect sap and boil it down by moonlight. Make taffy on the snow, join in the barn dance, and linger for star gazing.
$15/per person plus package deals with maple products.

WHERE

Location
John R. Park Homestead
915 County Road 50
Essex, Ontario

MORE INFO

Link
www.erca.org/maple

Do You Like This Event?