ClearNow
-4 °C
25 °F
ClearSun
2 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersMon
3 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersTue
1 °C
34 °F
Send Us A News Tip

WHEN

Date
Saturday March 10th, 2018
Time
9:00am

WHAT

Looking for a job? We have lots of them! Stop by the LucasWorks office this Saturday for a chance to connect with our Recruiters and learn about the positions available. We hiring general labour, automotive production and printing production. See you there!

WHERE

Location
LucasWorks
2892 Kew Drive
Windsor, Ontario

MORE INFO

Link
http://www.lucasworks.ca

Do You Like This Event?