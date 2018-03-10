Date
Saturday March 10th, 2018
Time
9:00am
Looking for a job? We have lots of them! Stop by the LucasWorks office this Saturday for a chance to connect with our Recruiters and learn about the positions available. We hiring general labour, automotive production and printing production. See you there!
Location
LucasWorks
2892 Kew Drive
Windsor, Ontario
-
Sunday
-
Sunday
-
Sunday
-
Sunday
-
Sunday
-
New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”Sunday
-
Sunday
-
Sunday
-
Sunday
-
Monday