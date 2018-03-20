Date
Tuesday March 20th, 2018
Time
6:00pm
Attention Windsor musicians!!! The Bavarian Club is looking for you to play with us on March 20th at 7:00 pm. We are looking to add to our club, brass musicians like trumpet, tuba, trombone, tenor horn, baritone, euphonium, flute and others like clarinet and percussion to join this Music Band in playing polkas, waltzes, marches and more at local area festivals. Call or message us for more information. 519 915-9821
Location
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
1367 Drouillard Road
Windsor, Ontario
