Attention Windsor musicians!!! The Bavarian Club is looking for you to play with us on March 20th at 7:00 pm. We are looking to add to our club, brass musicians like trumpet, tuba, trombone, tenor horn, baritone, euphonium, flute and others like clarinet and percussion to join this Music Band in playing polkas, waltzes, marches and more at local area festivals. Call or message us for more information. 519 915-9821