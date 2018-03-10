Tickets MUST be purchased by Thursday, March 8, 2018 to reserve your space (first come, first served!), at the class registration site:

https://squareup.com/store/alphabet-salad-productions

$40 per person (supplies included)

Limited to the first 8 registrants.

Note: This class is a prerequisite to all other Zentangle classes.

The Zentangle Method is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. It increases focus and creativity, provides artistic satisfaction along with an increased sense of personal well-being, and is enjoyed all over the world, across a wide range of skills, interests, and ages.

Wondering if Zentangle is for you? If you can write your name, you can create art with the Zentangle Method!

This class will provide a beginner with a background in the history of Zentangle, introduce them to the basic steps of the method, and expose them to associated vocabulary and tools used. Students will be immersed in learning tangle patterns as they create actual Zentangle “tiles” and will leave with a clear understanding that, “Anything is possible one stroke at a time.”®

All supplies will be provided. As a special bonus, a beginner supply kit is included in this class. Students may keep their kit to continue their Zentangle practice at home, and should bring it with them to any future Zentangle classes.

If you are unavailable on the date this class is scheduled, but would be interested in hearing about future Zentangle classes, you are invited to sign up for the Laurel Storey, CZT mailing list:

http://eepurl.com/dfI6bf