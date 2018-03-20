This women’s only 4-week workshop includes:

– 8 45-minute group training sessions at Breathe with Anna (Tuesdays 4-4:45pm and Saturdays 10:45-11:30am)

– Weekly gym fitness plans

– Nutrition suggestions

The workouts will include kettlebells, weights, and TRX. This series is perfect for any woman looking to get in better shape – new moms included! Please consult with your doctor before starting a new fitness program.

Sorry gentlemen, this workshop is women only!

Cost:

Breathe Members: $120+hst

Non-Members: $150+hst