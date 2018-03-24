ClearNow
WHEN

Date
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Time
See Description

WHAT

A new event for us!! Our first Indoor Two-Day Flea Market!! Old, new, specialty, home-made, direct sell – everything you can think of all under one roof!! Saturday and Sunday our 50’s Diner will be serving a buffet style breakfast until 11:30am, followed by combo lunches till 2pm. VENDORS CONTACT 519-776-6909 FOR TABLE INFO. Admission is $3 per person, kids 12-under are free!

WHERE

Location
Canadian Transportation Museum Heritage Village
6155 Arner Townline
Kingsville, Ontario

