A new event for us!! Our first Indoor Two-Day Flea Market!! Old, new, specialty, home-made, direct sell – everything you can think of all under one roof!! Saturday and Sunday our 50’s Diner will be serving a buffet style breakfast until 11:30am, followed by combo lunches till 2pm. VENDORS CONTACT 519-776-6909 FOR TABLE INFO. Admission is $3 per person, kids 12-under are free!