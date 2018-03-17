Date
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Time
See Description
The Windsor Express Basketball Team are hosting a Dance Camp for all skill levels from ages 7-17.
The Camp will be instructed by Choreographer Amber Dayus and the Windsor Express Dance Team. Learn from the Professionals and Meet your Favourite Dancers!
Includes: One complimentary game ticket and a camp t-shirt.
Location
THE WFCU CENTRE
8787 McHugh Street
Windsor, Ontario
