Send Us A News Tip

WHEN

Date
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Time
See Description

WHAT

The Windsor Express Basketball Team are hosting a Dance Camp for all skill levels from ages 7-17.

The Camp will be instructed by Choreographer Amber Dayus and the Windsor Express Dance Team. Learn from the Professionals and Meet your Favourite Dancers!

Includes: One complimentary game ticket and a camp t-shirt.

WHERE

Location
THE WFCU CENTRE
8787 McHugh Street
Windsor, Ontario

