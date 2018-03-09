ClearNow
WHEN

Date
Friday March 9th, 2018
Time
1:00pm

WHAT

Learn to make a dreamcatcher!

March 9th/ 2018
1pm- 6pm
$15 per person

Dinner is at 5pm donate what you can
For the dinner fee will be donated to
Can Am Indian Friendship Center here
In Windsor.

$15 includes all art supplies and drinks.
At the address of 1469 Ottawa st. #4

Register before march 6th , limited space!

WHERE

Location
Victorious Arts
1469 Ottawa Street
Windsor, Ontario

MORE INFO

Link
http://

