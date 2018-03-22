These meditations are ongoing events, aimed at deepening our knowledge of, and connection to, crystals. These workshops start with us doing a guided meditation together, on a specific crystal. In this meditation we will be sensing the energy of the crystal we are holding, and we will be open to receiving any messages it wishes to give to us.

After the meditation, we will discuss our experiences, and we will also learn more about this crystal.

These workshops offer an opportunity to learn more ways to connect with our crystals, how we can use them in our own healing, how to effectively meditate with crystals, how to become sensitive to the energy of crystals. We will also learn about the properties and formation of the crystals themselves.

Each month we will explore a different crystal or stone.

Our first meditation was in January, and we had a very successful experience with emerald as our first crystal.

When: Thursday March 22nd, 7pm to 8:30pm

Cost: $20 + hst

Where: 1350 Ottawa Street, Windsor ON

Please contact White Feather to register via phone or email.

519-996-6409 [email protected]