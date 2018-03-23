Korda Artistic Productions presents the Sondheim Classic

COMPANY

SHOW DATES WEEKEND # 1

FRIDAY, MARCH 23rd – 8PM – OPENING NIGHT

SATURDAY, MARCH 24th – 8PM

SUNDAY, MARCH 25th – 2PM MATINEE

SHOW DATES WEEKEND # 2

THURSDAY, MARCH 29th – 8PM – PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN

FRIDAY, MARCH 30th – 8PM

SATURDAY, MARCH 31st – 8PM

SHOW DATES WEEKEND # 3

THURSDAY, APRIL 5th – 8PM

SATURDAY, APRIL 7th – 2PM – MATINEE

SATURDAY, APRIL 7th – 8PM

SUNDAY, APRIL 8th – 2PM – CLOSING MATINEE

ALL PERFORMANCES AT

The KordaZone Theatre, 2520 Seminole St. Windsor, ON.

TICKETS:

$20 (General Admission)

Purchase Online at:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/company-tickets-42697453232

OR

Call 519-562-3394 to reserve tickets

OR

Buy tickets at the door 1/2 hour before each show time (cash only)

OR

Visit our Ticket Outlets:

Nancy Johns Gallery. 4755 Wyandotte St. E. 519-945-2222.

Juniper Used and Rare Books Inc. 1990 Ottawa St. 519-258-4111.

(tickets not yet available at outlets).

SHOW CREDITS

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by George Furth

Directed by David Burrows

Musical Direction by Sam Poole

Choreography by Hope Forman and Kaitlyn Karns

SYNOPSIS

Company is a 1970 musical comedy with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth. The original production was nominated for a record-setting fourteen Tony Awards® – winning six. Originally titled Threes, its plot revolves around Bobby (a single man unable to commit fully to a steady relationship, let alone marriage), the five married couples who are his best friends, and his three girlfriends. This concept musical is composed of short vignettes, presented in no particular chronological order, and linked by a celebration of Bobby’s 35th birthday. Company was among the first musicals to deal with adult themes and relationships. With a score featuring such classic songs as “Being Alive”, “Ladies Who Lunch” and “You Could Drive a Person Crazy”, this is a show certain to bring laughter and tears.

AWARDS

Tony Award for Best Musical

Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical

Tony Award for Best Original Score

Tony Award for Best Lyrics

Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music

Tony Award for Best Revival

Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival

“Brilliant.” – Boston Evening Globe.

“… a masterpiece of the gentle art of musical theatre…” – Chicago Tribune.

THE CAST

Martin Ouellette as Bobby

Kathy Roberts as Sarah

Brian Yeomans as Harry

Lindsay Norris as Susan

David Burrows as Peter

Samantha Edwards as Jenny

Greg Girty as David

Heather Hausmann as Amy

Drew Beaudoin as Paul

Kirsten McMillan as Joanne

Mark Worsley as Larry

Sara Fontaine as Kathy

Kaitlyn Karns as Marta

Hope Forman as April

THE BAND

Sam Poole – Piano / Music Director

Colin Zorzit – Bass

Nicholas Baddeley – Drums / Percussion

Sebastian Bachmeier – Reeds

Austin Di Pietro – Trumpets

THE CREW

Nathaniel Cedroni – Set Design

Matthew Burgess – Scenic Artist

Jonathan Renaud – Lighting Design

Dan MacDonald – Sound Design

Misty Habib – Stage Manager

Christopher Lawrence-Menard – Poster Designer

SHOW SPONSORS: Allegra Print + Mail Downtown Windsor, Nancy Johns Gallery & Framing, and Juniper Used & Rare Books.