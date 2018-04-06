Korda Artistic Productions presents the Sondheim Classic
COMPANY
SHOW DATES WEEKEND # 1
FRIDAY, MARCH 23rd – 8PM – OPENING NIGHT
SATURDAY, MARCH 24th – 8PM
SUNDAY, MARCH 25th – 2PM MATINEE
SHOW DATES WEEKEND # 2
THURSDAY, MARCH 29th – 8PM – PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN
FRIDAY, MARCH 30th – 8PM
SATURDAY, MARCH 31st – 8PM
SHOW DATES WEEKEND # 3
THURSDAY, APRIL 5th – 8PM
SATURDAY, APRIL 7th – 2PM – MATINEE
SATURDAY, APRIL 7th – 8PM
SUNDAY, APRIL 8th – 2PM – CLOSING MATINEE
ALL PERFORMANCES AT
The KordaZone Theatre, 2520 Seminole St. Windsor, ON.
TICKETS:
$20 (General Admission)
Purchase Online at:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/company-tickets-42697453232
OR
Call 519-562-3394 to reserve tickets
OR
Buy tickets at the door 1/2 hour before each show time (cash only)
OR
Visit our Ticket Outlets:
Nancy Johns Gallery. 4755 Wyandotte St. E. 519-945-2222.
Juniper Used and Rare Books Inc. 1990 Ottawa St. 519-258-4111.
(tickets not yet available at outlets).
SHOW CREDITS
Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Book by George Furth
Directed by David Burrows
Musical Direction by Sam Poole
Choreography by Hope Forman and Kaitlyn Karns
SYNOPSIS
Company is a 1970 musical comedy with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth. The original production was nominated for a record-setting fourteen Tony Awards® – winning six. Originally titled Threes, its plot revolves around Bobby (a single man unable to commit fully to a steady relationship, let alone marriage), the five married couples who are his best friends, and his three girlfriends. This concept musical is composed of short vignettes, presented in no particular chronological order, and linked by a celebration of Bobby’s 35th birthday. Company was among the first musicals to deal with adult themes and relationships. With a score featuring such classic songs as “Being Alive”, “Ladies Who Lunch” and “You Could Drive a Person Crazy”, this is a show certain to bring laughter and tears.
AWARDS
Tony Award for Best Musical
Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical
Tony Award for Best Original Score
Tony Award for Best Lyrics
Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music
Tony Award for Best Revival
Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival
“Brilliant.” – Boston Evening Globe.
“… a masterpiece of the gentle art of musical theatre…” – Chicago Tribune.
THE CAST
Martin Ouellette as Bobby
Kathy Roberts as Sarah
Brian Yeomans as Harry
Lindsay Norris as Susan
David Burrows as Peter
Samantha Edwards as Jenny
Greg Girty as David
Heather Hausmann as Amy
Drew Beaudoin as Paul
Kirsten McMillan as Joanne
Mark Worsley as Larry
Sara Fontaine as Kathy
Kaitlyn Karns as Marta
Hope Forman as April
THE BAND
Sam Poole – Piano / Music Director
Colin Zorzit – Bass
Nicholas Baddeley – Drums / Percussion
Sebastian Bachmeier – Reeds
Austin Di Pietro – Trumpets
THE CREW
Nathaniel Cedroni – Set Design
Matthew Burgess – Scenic Artist
Jonathan Renaud – Lighting Design
Dan MacDonald – Sound Design
Misty Habib – Stage Manager
Christopher Lawrence-Menard – Poster Designer
SHOW SPONSORS: Allegra Print + Mail Downtown Windsor, Nancy Johns Gallery & Framing, and Juniper Used & Rare Books.
