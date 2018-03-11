University Players presents Love and Human Remains by Brad Fraser
Sunday March 11th, 2018
Hatch Studio Theatre (University of Windsor)
Company at Korda
Friday March 23rd, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
University Players presents Big Love by Charles L. Mee
Friday March 23rd, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Company at Korda
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
University Players presents Big Love by Charles L. Mee
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Company at Korda
Sunday March 25th, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
University Players presents Big Love by Charles L. Mee
Sunday March 25th, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Company at Korda
Thursday March 29th, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
Company at Korda
Friday March 30th, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
Company at Korda
Saturday March 31st, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
Company at Korda
Sunday April 1st, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
University Players presents Big Love by Charles L. Mee
Wednesday April 4th, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Company at Korda
Thursday April 5th, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
Not Another High School Murder!
Thursday April 5th, 2018
Urban Field House
University Players presents Big Love by Charles L. Mee
Thursday April 5th, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Company at Korda
Friday April 6th, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
Not Another High School Murder!
Friday April 6th, 2018
Urban Field House
University Players presents Big Love by Charles L. Mee
Friday April 6th, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Company at Korda
Saturday April 7th, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
Not Another High School Murder!
Saturday April 7th, 2018
Urban Field House
University Players presents Big Love by Charles L. Mee
Saturday April 7th, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Company at Korda
Sunday April 8th, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
University Players presents Big Love by Charles L. Mee
Sunday April 8th, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Not Another High School Murder!
Thursday April 26th, 2018
KordaZone Theatre
Not Another High School Murder!
Friday April 27th, 2018
KordaZone Theatre
Not Another High School Murder!
Saturday April 28th, 2018
KordaZone Theatre
IN SEARCH OF GIANTS -GHOSTS OF THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD
Sunday May 27th, 2018
Mackenzie Hall and Cultural Centre - Courthouse Theatre
-
March 25th
-
March 24th
-
March 24th
-
March 22nd
-
March 22nd
-
March 22nd
-
March 22nd
-
March 21st
-
March 21st
-
March 21st