ClearNow
-4 °C
25 °F
ClearSun
2 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersMon
3 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersTue
1 °C
34 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday March 21st, 2018

Professional Events

Wake Up Windsor-Essex

Wednesday March 21st, 2018
The Other Place Catering and Reception Centre

Saturday March 24th, 2018

Professional Events

Massey Debate Invitational

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Vincent Massey Secondary School

Thursday March 29th, 2018

Professional Events

11th Annual Warden’s Luncheon Featuring Essex County Warden Tom Bain

Thursday March 29th, 2018
Ciociaro Club

Wednesday April 11th, 2018

Professional Events

28th Annual Business Excellence Awards

Wednesday April 11th, 2018
St. Clair College Centre for the Arts

Sunday June 10th, 2018

Professional Events

Windsor-Essex Women’s Expo

Sunday June 10th, 2018
Giovanni Caboto Club

Monday September 3rd, 2018

Professional Events

World Congress on Endocrinology and Metabolic Disorders

Monday September 3rd, 2018
Auckland, New Zealand