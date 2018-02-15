windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
News
Accidents
Arts
Border Road
Business
City News
Construction
County News
Crime
Events Coming Up
Features
Fires
Health
Photo Of The Day
Sports
Weekly Top Newsmakers
Events
All Events
Types Of Events
Arts
Charity
Community
Crafts
Festivals
Film
Food
Health
Music
New Years
Professional
Sports
Theatre
Submit Your Event Form
Event Correction Form
Go Local
Business News
Local Experts Blogs
Advertise
News Tips
Now
-4 °C
25 °F
Sun
2 °C
37 °F
Mon
3 °C
37 °F
Tue
1 °C
34 °F
Send Us A News Tip
Home
Windsor-Essex Events >
film Events
NEWLY ADDED
Community Events
Ushers Club of Visitation Parish Annual HAM BINGO
March 25th
Professional Events
Massey Debate Invitational
March 24th
Charity Events
Second Chance Animal Rescue’s Easter Adoption Event
March 24th
Community Events
Crystal Exploration and Meditation with Tracey Rogers
March 22nd
Arts Events
Ana Stulic S/S18 Exclusive Designer Launch
March 22nd
Arts Events
Meditation and Painting
March 22nd
Charity Events
BEER LATIN PARTY
March 22nd
Professional Events
Wake Up Windsor-Essex
March 21st
Community Events
Black History of our area & racial discrimination
March 21st
Arts Events
Express Arts Workshop
March 21st
Trending
McDonalds Launches Home Delivery In Windsor
Mandarin Opening At Devonshire Mall
Windsor Pride Names New Executive Director
UPDATED: This Man Is Wanted By Police For Murder In Windsor
Did You Miss These Top Windsor Newsmakers This Week?
Rotary Of Windsor-Walkerville Creating A Roaring Good Time With New Fundraiser
PHOTOS: St. Clair College ‘Shift’ Graphic Design Show
She Is Hoping For A Home To Give Her The Best Days Of Her Life
Lakeshore Approves Construction Of 148 Homes
-Facebook-
-Twitter-
Follow @windsoriteDOTca
-Instagram-
-Breaking News Alerts-
Enter your email address to get breaking news alerts!
-Daily News Digest-
Contribute:
Send In A News Tip
/
Contact Us
/
Submit an Event
/
Write An Article
/
Join Our Flickr Pool
/
Tweet Us @windsoriteDOTca
General
About
Events
News Tips
More Info
Comment Policy
Contact Us
Our Staff
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Your Business
Advertise
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Flickr
YouTube
News Tips
Copyright 2010 - 2018 windsoriteDOTca inc. All rights reserved.