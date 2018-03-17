ClearNow
Saturday March 17th, 2018

Charity Events

“Kiss Me, I’m Irish” Adoption Event

Saturday March 17th, 2018
Pet Valu Amherstburg

Thursday March 22nd, 2018

Charity Events

BEER LATIN PARTY

Thursday March 22nd, 2018
BREW

Saturday March 24th, 2018

Charity Events

Second Chance Animal Rescue’s Easter Adoption Event

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Pet Valu Essex
Charity Events

Pelee Island Bird Observatory Presents: Music and Migration with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Capitol Theater
Charity Events

Music and Migration

Saturday March 24th, 2018
Capitol Theater

Saturday April 7th, 2018

Charity Events

Pretty in The City: Women’s Empowerment Brunch

Saturday April 7th, 2018
The City Grill Event Centre

Saturday April 14th, 2018

Charity Events

Whiskers & Tails Gala

Saturday April 14th, 2018
St. Clair College Centre for the Arts

Sunday April 29th, 2018

Charity Events

6th Annual 5-10K Walk/Run for Autism Awareness & Acceptance

Sunday April 29th, 2018
Seacliff Park

Tuesday May 1st, 2018

Charity Events

Breakfast of Champions

Tuesday May 1st, 2018
St. Clair College Centre for the Arts
Thursday May 17th, 2018

Charity Events

Accessibility Awards

Thursday May 17th, 2018
St. Clair Centre for the Arts

Monday June 4th, 2018

Charity Events

Caddyshack Golf Tournament

Monday June 4th, 2018
Fox Glen Golf Club

Monday June 11th, 2018

Charity Events

Go Green Golf Tournament

Monday June 11th, 2018
Essex Golf & Country Club

Tuesday June 12th, 2018

Charity Events

Detroit Tigers Canadian Fan Game Night

Tuesday June 12th, 2018
Comerica Park

Sunday June 24th, 2018

Charity Events

Ride Don’t Hide

Sunday June 24th, 2018
Children's Aid Society