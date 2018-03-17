“Kiss Me, I’m Irish” Adoption Event
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Pet Valu Amherstburg
BEER LATIN PARTY
Thursday March 22nd, 2018
BREW
Second Chance Animal Rescue’s Easter Adoption Event
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Pet Valu Essex
Pelee Island Bird Observatory Presents: Music and Migration with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra
Saturday March 24th, 2018
Capitol Theater
Pretty in The City: Women’s Empowerment Brunch
Saturday April 7th, 2018
The City Grill Event Centre
Whiskers & Tails Gala
Saturday April 14th, 2018
St. Clair College Centre for the Arts
6th Annual 5-10K Walk/Run for Autism Awareness & Acceptance
Sunday April 29th, 2018
Seacliff Park
Breakfast of Champions
Tuesday May 1st, 2018
St. Clair College Centre for the Arts
Accessibility Awards
Thursday May 17th, 2018
St. Clair Centre for the Arts
Caddyshack Golf Tournament
Monday June 4th, 2018
Fox Glen Golf Club
Go Green Golf Tournament
Monday June 11th, 2018
Essex Golf & Country Club
Detroit Tigers Canadian Fan Game Night
Tuesday June 12th, 2018
Comerica Park
Ride Don’t Hide
Sunday June 24th, 2018
Children's Aid Society
