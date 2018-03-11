New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way
Sunday March 11th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday March 11th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”
Sunday March 11th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
New Display: Projectile Points
Sunday March 11th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way
Tuesday March 13th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
An impeccable state — Grayson Richards
Tuesday March 13th, 2018
Artcite Inc.
New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”
Tuesday March 13th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Express Arts Workshop
Tuesday March 13th, 2018
Libro Credit Union
New Display: Projectile Points
Tuesday March 13th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way
Wednesday March 14th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
An impeccable state — Grayson Richards
Wednesday March 14th, 2018
Artcite Inc.
Art History Film Series at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Wednesday March 14th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”
Wednesday March 14th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
New Display: Projectile Points
Wednesday March 14th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way
Thursday March 15th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
An impeccable state — Grayson Richards
Thursday March 15th, 2018
Artcite Inc.
New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”
Thursday March 15th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
New Display: Projectile Points
Thursday March 15th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way
Friday March 16th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
An impeccable state — Grayson Richards
Friday March 16th, 2018
Artcite Inc.
New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”
Friday March 16th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
New Display: Projectile Points
Friday March 16th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
An impeccable state — Grayson Richards
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Artcite Inc.
New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
New Display: Projectile Points
Saturday March 17th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way
Sunday March 18th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday March 18th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”
Sunday March 18th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
New Display: Projectile Points
Sunday March 18th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
-
March 25th
-
March 24th
-
March 24th
-
March 22nd
-
March 22nd
-
March 22nd
-
March 22nd
-
March 21st
-
March 21st
-
March 21st