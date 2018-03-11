ClearNow
-4 °C
25 °F
ClearSun
2 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersMon
3 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersTue
1 °C
34 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Sunday March 11th, 2018

Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Sunday March 11th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday March 11th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Sunday March 11th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Sunday March 11th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House

Tuesday March 13th, 2018

Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Tuesday March 13th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

An impeccable state — Grayson Richards

Tuesday March 13th, 2018
Artcite Inc.
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Tuesday March 13th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

Express Arts Workshop

Tuesday March 13th, 2018
Libro Credit Union
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Tuesday March 13th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Advertise On windsoriteDOTca

Wednesday March 14th, 2018

Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Wednesday March 14th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

An impeccable state — Grayson Richards

Wednesday March 14th, 2018
Artcite Inc.
Arts Events

Art History Film Series at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Wednesday March 14th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Wednesday March 14th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Wednesday March 14th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House

Thursday March 15th, 2018

Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Thursday March 15th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

An impeccable state — Grayson Richards

Thursday March 15th, 2018
Artcite Inc.
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Thursday March 15th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Thursday March 15th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House

Friday March 16th, 2018

Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Friday March 16th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

An impeccable state — Grayson Richards

Friday March 16th, 2018
Artcite Inc.
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Friday March 16th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Friday March 16th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House

Saturday March 17th, 2018

Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Saturday March 17th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

An impeccable state — Grayson Richards

Saturday March 17th, 2018
Artcite Inc.
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Saturday March 17th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Saturday March 17th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House

Sunday March 18th, 2018

Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Sunday March 18th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday March 18th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Arts Events

New Display: “Breaking the Colour Barrier: Wilfred ‘Boomer’ Harding and the Chatham Coloured All-Stars”

Sunday March 18th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

New Display: Projectile Points

Sunday March 18th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House