St. Mark’s By-The-Lake Anglican Church Outreach for Justice Team would like to invite you to a presentation on Racial Discrimination and Black History of our Area. Speaker is Ms. Irene Moore Davis.

Ms. Moore Davis is with the Essex County Black Historical Society. Ms. Davis is the recipient of the 2015 University of Windsor History Department Community Heritage Medal.

Please join us for an informative evening.

Free Admission. Refreshments will be served