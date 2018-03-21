Partly CloudyNow
WHEN

Date
Wednesday March 21st, 2018
Time
7:00am

WHAT

St. Mark’s By-The-Lake Anglican Church Outreach for Justice Team would like to invite you to a presentation on Racial Discrimination and Black History of our Area. Speaker is Ms. Irene Moore Davis.

Ms. Moore Davis is with the Essex County Black Historical Society. Ms. Davis is the recipient of the 2015 University of Windsor History Department Community Heritage Medal.

Please join us for an informative evening.

Free Admission. Refreshments will be served

WHERE

Location
St. Mark's By-The-Lake Anglican Church
150 St. Mark's Road
Tecumseh, Ontario

MORE INFO

Link
http://

