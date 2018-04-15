This workshop is intended to provide participants with a foundational understanding of the history of yoga and some of the greatest texts to come out of India. Discover the knowledge contained in the 4 vedas. Meet Ram, Sita, Laksham, and Hunuman in the Ramayana. Join Krishna and Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra in the Bhagavad Gita, and explore the 8 limbs of yoga in the yoga sutras of Patanjali.

We’ll discuss various branches of yoga philosophy such as Hatha and Bhakti. Along the way, hear a few stories and maybe even sing a few songs.

Whether you are new to yoga or have been practicing for years, this workshop will help you get in touch with the roots of this ancient practice.

Schedule:

April 8th – History and Evolution of Yoga

April 15th – The Vedas

April 22nd – The Ramayana

April 29th – The Bhagavad Gita and the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali

Cost:

Breathe Members: $80+hst (+$25 books and materials)

Non-Members: $120+hst (+$25 books and materials)

Pre-registration is required