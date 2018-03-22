Want to experience a real Latin Party?

Then this Event is for you!

Dance the night out with the latest Latin Hits, Mix and Mingle & meet new people, Enjoy a flight of Beer and learn some moves with our Zumba Instructors. They will be dancing around with everybody!

And to make it more fun make the line and WHACK THE PIÑATA!

When: March 22 6pm to 9pm

Where: Brew – 635 University Ave. E Windsor, ON

Only 50 tickets available

25.00 CAN per person (comes with a flight of beer)

Tickets available @ www.pacas.ca

This March 22 DANCE FOR GOOD! All proceeds go to build houses in Peru for 3 families in need who lost everything due to the flooding with Pacas and Peru Project 2018!