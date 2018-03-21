Date
Wednesday March 21st, 2018
Time
See Description
Join us every Wednesday in the Winterbottom Gallery (3rd Floor) at 12:00pm for an Art History Film Series. We will be focusing on and discussing two short films. Light refreshments served. FREE with $10 Gallery admission.
Location
Art Gallery of Windsor
401 Riverside Drive West
Windsor, Ontario
