WHEN

Date
Wednesday March 14th, 2018
Time
See Description

WHAT

Join us every Wednesday in the Winterbottom Gallery (3rd Floor) at 12:00pm for an Art History Film Series. We will be focusing on and discussing two short films. Light refreshments served. FREE with $10 Gallery admission.

WHERE

Location
Art Gallery of Windsor
401 Riverside Drive West
Windsor, Ontario

MORE INFO

Link
http://agw.ca/event/1275

