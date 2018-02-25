Date
Sunday February 25th, 2018
Anne of Green Gables is another Riverfront original adaptation, bringing a fresh approach to L.M. Montgomery’s beloved Canadian Classic novel. When an older Prince Edward Island brother and sister decide to adopt a young boy to help around the home and farm, they are sent a girl by mistake – the most fortunate mistake in all their lives. Just in time for the 110th Anne-iversary, this production will be performed by our Senior actors, ages 11-18, and will be suitable for all ages.
Tickets available at box office, or through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anne-of-green-gables-tickets-39405786769
Olde Walkerville Theatre
1564 Wyandotte Street East
Windsor, Ontario
