Anne of Green Gables is another Riverfront original adaptation, bringing a fresh approach to L.M. Montgomery’s beloved Canadian Classic novel. When an older Prince Edward Island brother and sister decide to adopt a young boy to help around the home and farm, they are sent a girl by mistake – the most fortunate mistake in all their lives. Just in time for the 110th Anne-iversary, this production will be performed by our Senior actors, ages 11-18, and will be suitable for all ages.

Tickets available at box office, or through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anne-of-green-gables-tickets-39405786769