Partly CloudyNow
-2 °C
28 °F
ClearSun
2 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersMon
3 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersTue
1 °C
34 °F
Send Us A News Tip

WHEN

Date
Thursday March 22nd, 2018
Time
7:00pm

WHAT

Designer Ana Stulic has been working to launch her exclusive Spring/Summer Collection! Details now in and tickets now on sale!
Exclusive. Limited. Intimate.
This intimate event will also showcase a mini designer pop up shop to purchase her newest designs.

Partial proceeds staying local to the CMHA’s Sole Focus project, this event is one you won’t want to miss!

Tickets: $75
For tickets email: [email protected]

WHERE

Location
Common Ground Gallery
3277 Sandwich Street
Windsor, Ontario

Do You Like This Event?