Date
Thursday March 22nd, 2018
Time
7:00pm
Designer Ana Stulic has been working to launch her exclusive Spring/Summer Collection! Details now in and tickets now on sale!
Exclusive. Limited. Intimate.
This intimate event will also showcase a mini designer pop up shop to purchase her newest designs.
Partial proceeds staying local to the CMHA’s Sole Focus project, this event is one you won’t want to miss!
Tickets: $75
For tickets email: [email protected]
Location
Common Ground Gallery
3277 Sandwich Street
Windsor, Ontario
