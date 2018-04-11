Date
Wednesday April 11th, 2018
Time
5:00pm
This premier business event of year recognizes professional individuals and companies who have set standards and demonstrated achievements that have contributed to the prosperity and business development in Windsor and Essex County.
Location
St. Clair College Centre for the Arts
201 Riverside Drive West
Windsor, Ontario
