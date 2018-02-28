Partly CloudyNow
-2 °C
28 °F
ClearSun
2 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersMon
3 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersTue
1 °C
34 °F
Wednesday February 28th, 2018

UPDATED: Lots Of Rain And Maybe Some Snow On The Way

Weather

Last updated: Thursday March 1st, 10:10am Environment Canada is warning of the potential for heavy rain changing to snow Today. They say that a strengthening low pressure system will track towards the...

Monday February 19th, 2018

Flood Watch Issued

Weather

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch. Forecasted rainfall amounts of up to 35 mm are predicted through the evening hours today with rainfall totals through Wednesday morning...

Lots Of Rain On The Way

Weather

Environment Canada warns that appreciable rainfall on the way by early afternoon. They say that a warm front associated with a low pressure area will move through the region today, bringing...

Saturday February 17th, 2018

Flood Outlook Issued

Weather

With rain in the forecast across southern Ontario on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday the Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook. The weather system is expected to bring with...

Wednesday February 14th, 2018

Fog Advisory Issued

Weather

Environment Canada warns that dense fog patches are expected to develop late this evening and persist into Thursday...

Flood Outlook Issued For Windsor & Essex County

Weather

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook for the area. They say the chance for runoff from melting snow will occur because of temperatures above freezing today...

Saturday February 10th, 2018

Plowing Continues In Windsor

Weather

A break in the snow means the city is starting to make progress with all the snow clean up. Both city and contract work crews are busy plowing main roads and...

How Much Snow Did We Get?

Weather

The totals are in for Friday’s snow storm. Snow began early Friday morning and finally tapered off late in the evening. Environment Canada says that as of 9am Saturday morning, Windsor...