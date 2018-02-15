OPP Investigate Weapons Call In Lakeshore

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police report that they were called to a weapons call on Myers Road in Lakeshore around 12:30pm Thursday.
A section of Myers Road near Highway 401 in...
Windsor police are investigating after three catholic elementary schools were broken into overnight.
Police say that St. John Vianney, St Gabriel, and Mount Carmel all had offices ransacked.
More information is expected...
Police and EMS crews worked together to help a man who was in distress on Tuesday.
Police say it happened around 2:30pm at an apartment building in the...
Hungary Float Canada Day Parade 1974
In celebration of Canada Day, this is a series of Canada Day parade photos from 1974. The parade headed down Riverside Drive West past the...
Ice Storm, April 1979 looking east on Windermere in Windsor
Here is a look at winters in Windsor in the 1960’s and 1970’s from reader Anne Walsh.
The Great Freeze of January...
Another skyline view by jodelli (originals by Fred Wilkinson)
Retro Windsor is an ongoing series, first published in January 2012, of YOUR photos of Windsor’s past. If you have a Retro Photo of Windsor email it to [email protected],...
October, 1973, Holiday Inn, Windsor, Seagull & Bridge by weathermanandsewer
