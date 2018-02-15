Partly CloudyNow
-2 °C
28 °F
ClearSun
2 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersMon
3 °C
37 °F		Snow ShowersTue
1 °C
34 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday February 15th, 2018

OPP Investigate Weapons Call In Lakeshore

Lakeshore

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police report that they were called to a weapons call on Myers Road in Lakeshore around 12:30pm Thursday. A section of Myers Road near Highway 401 in...

Tuesday November 15th, 2016

Catholic Schools Broken Into Overnight

Vintage Windsor

Windsor police are investigating after three catholic elementary schools were broken into overnight. Police say that St. John Vianney, St Gabriel, and Mount Carmel all had offices ransacked. More information is expected...

Thursday September 22nd, 2016

Police And EMS Work Together To Help Man In Distress

Vintage Windsor

Police and EMS crews worked together to help a man who was in distress on Tuesday. Police say it happened around 2:30pm at an apartment building in the...

Friday July 1st, 2016

Retro Windsor: Canada Day Parade In 1974

Vintage Windsor

Hungary Float Canada Day Parade 1974 In celebration of Canada Day, this is a series of Canada Day parade photos from 1974. The parade headed down Riverside Drive West past the...

Thursday January 2nd, 2014

Vintage Windsor: Photos From Windsor’s 60’s & 70’s Snow Storms

Vintage Windsor

Ice Storm, April 1979 looking east on Windermere in Windsor Here is a look at winters in Windsor in the 1960’s and 1970’s from reader Anne Walsh. The Great Freeze of January...

Saturday April 27th, 2013

Retro Windsor: Waterfront And Detroit Skyline

Vintage Windsor

Another skyline view by jodelli (originals by Fred Wilkinson) Retro Windsor is an ongoing series, first published in January 2012, of YOUR photos of Windsor’s past. If you have a...

Saturday April 20th, 2013

Retro Windsor: Jackson Park Gates

Vintage Windsor

Retro Windsor is an ongoing series, first published in January 2012, of YOUR photos of Windsor’s past. If you have a Retro Photo of Windsor email it to [email protected],...

Saturday April 13th, 2013

Retro Windsor: Windsor’s Riverfront In 1973

Vintage Windsor

October, 1973, Holiday Inn, Windsor, Seagull & Bridge by weathermanandsewer Retro Windsor is an ongoing series, first published in January 2012, of YOUR photos of Windsor’s past. If you have...