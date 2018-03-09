Partly CloudyNow
Friday March 9th, 2018

UWindsor Named Among Most Beautiful Universities In Canada

University

The University of Windsor has ranked 22nd on the list of the most beautiful universities in Canada. The ranking by Best Choice Schools called UWindsor a “beautiful University of Windsor is...

Saturday March 3rd, 2018

PHOTOS: University Of Windsor Annual Open House Full Of Students

City News

The University of Windsor held their annual Open House event, with many activities and opportunities to learn more about the institution...

Thursday March 1st, 2018

New University President Declines Offer, New Search Underway

University

After a nearly year-long search to replace current president of the University of Windsor Alan Wildeman, his possible replacement declined the offer for the job. Wildeman announced last January he would...

Monday February 5th, 2018

City Fails At Attempt To Designate Former Iona College Building

University

An attempt by the city to designate the former Iona College building on Sunset as heritage has failed. The University purchased the house in late 2016 with plans to tear it...

Monday January 15th, 2018

Timeline For Search Of New UWindsor President Extended

University

The time line for the selection of the new University of Windsor President and Vice-Chancellor has been extended beyond the original February 2018 deadline. Current president Dr. Alan Wildeman announced his...

Thursday November 30th, 2017

UWindsor Postpones Downtown Campus Opening

University

The University of Windsor has postponed the official public opening of the new home for the School of Creative Arts that was originally planned for Friday until the new year. The...

Wednesday November 29th, 2017

UWindsor Renames Ambassador Auditorium

University

The popular Ambassador Auditorium in the CAW Student Center at the University of Windsor has been renamed the Alumni Auditorium. According to University president, Dr. Alan Wildeman the naming recognizes the...

Tuesday November 28th, 2017

Tour The New UWindsor Downtown Buildings This Friday

University

UWindsor Image Construction is finally complete and the University of Windsor is holding a public open house of both the Windsor Armouries and the new building on the former TBQ property...