windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
News
Accidents
Arts
Border Road
Business
City News
Construction
County News
Crime
Events Coming Up
Features
Fires
Health
Photo Of The Day
Sports
Weekly Top Newsmakers
Events
All Events
Types Of Events
Arts
Charity
Community
Crafts
Festivals
Film
Food
Health
Music
New Years
Professional
Sports
Theatre
Submit Your Event Form
Event Correction Form
Go Local
Business News
Local Experts Blogs
Advertise
News Tips
Now
-4 °C
25 °F
Sun
2 °C
37 °F
Mon
3 °C
37 °F
Tue
1 °C
34 °F
Send Us A News Tip
Home
Features >
There's So Much To Do In Windsor
Friday March 9th, 2018
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: March 9th – 11th
There's So Much To Do In Windsor
[...]
Friday March 2nd, 2018
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: March 2nd – 4th
There's So Much To Do In Windsor
[...]
Friday February 23rd, 2018
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: February 23rd – February 25th
There's So Much To Do In Windsor
[...]
Friday February 16th, 2018
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: February 16th – February 18th
There's So Much To Do In Windsor
[...]
Friday February 9th, 2018
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: February 9th – February 11th
There's So Much To Do In Windsor
[...]
Friday February 2nd, 2018
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: February 2nd – February 4th
There's So Much To Do In Windsor
[...]
Friday January 26th, 2018
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: January 26th – January 28th
There's So Much To Do In Windsor
[...]
Friday January 19th, 2018
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: January 19th – January 21st
There's So Much To Do In Windsor
[...]
1
2
3
4
5
»
Trending
McDonalds Launches Home Delivery In Windsor
Mandarin Opening At Devonshire Mall
Windsor Pride Names New Executive Director
UPDATED: This Man Is Wanted By Police For Murder In Windsor
Did You Miss These Top Windsor Newsmakers This Week?
Rotary Of Windsor-Walkerville Creating A Roaring Good Time With New Fundraiser
PHOTOS: St. Clair College ‘Shift’ Graphic Design Show
She Is Hoping For A Home To Give Her The Best Days Of Her Life
Lakeshore Approves Construction Of 148 Homes
Editor's Picks
WindsorEssex Community Foundation Announces $4,000 In Local School Funding
PHOTOS: Vollmer Complex Celebrates 10 Years
Rotary Of Windsor-Walkerville Creating A Roaring Good Time With New Fundraiser
PHOTOS: St. Clair College ‘Shift’ Graphic Design Show
UWindsor Named Among Most Beautiful Universities In Canada
Students Ride For A Loonie During March Break
Rotary Club Of Harrow Donates Fire Extinguisher Simulator
Mandarin Opening At Devonshire Mall
Amherstburg And Kingsville Festivals Receive Funding
-Facebook-
-Twitter-
Follow @windsoriteDOTca
-Instagram-
-Breaking News Alerts-
Enter your email address to get breaking news alerts!
-Daily News Digest-
Contribute:
Send In A News Tip
/
Contact Us
/
Submit an Event
/
Write An Article
/
Join Our Flickr Pool
/
Tweet Us @windsoriteDOTca
General
About
Events
News Tips
More Info
Comment Policy
Contact Us
Our Staff
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Your Business
Advertise
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Flickr
YouTube
News Tips
Copyright 2010 - 2018 windsoriteDOTca inc. All rights reserved.